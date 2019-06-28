Cost increasing to house Posey County inmates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a great day for conversation and working to improve the county and the jail.
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham had the opportunity to show Representative Wendy McNamara how the jail has been operating. He also used it as an opportunity to talk about the things they need. “We took it on the fact that hey these guys committed a crime, you’re going to jail instead of really peeling back the problem,” said Sheriff Latham.
On Friday Sheriff Tom Latham and Representative Wendy McNamara had real conversations about issues the county faces.
Representative McNamara said, “What I hear across the state is about 80% of the population on average is going to be somebody addicted or here for drug use.”
She spoke with investigators from the prosecutors office about what could be done about the the drug use and dealing problem in the county Investigator Kenny Rose said, “Come talk to us out here in these trenches, and we’ll tell you where the problem is and it will make it easier for you to fix the problem based on getting it from here out in the field.”
They talked about the overcrowding issue. It’s an issue Posey County doesn’t face but they have a temporary solution as they’ve been housing inmates from several surrounding counties.
At a cost of $35 per inmate per day, that cost is going up. Sheriff Latham said, “Legislators did pass that beginning July 1st, that we would start to receive $37.50 per year for an inmate.”
With 11 Sullivan County inmates and 47 Vanderburgh County inmates, that increase will bring in about $800,000 dollars, more than $50 thousand additional dollars a year. That cost will go up to $40 per inmate, per day, starting next year. Sheriff Latham added, “When they hear that we’re going to make $1,620,600 that’s not cleared money. There’s expenditures that come along with that.”
