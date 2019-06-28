Cookout organizers hope to continue building law enforcement relationship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old Erie Neighborhood Association hosted “Cookout With a Cop” on Friday.
The Evansville Police Department passed out stickers and bears to kids and association members grilled out for everyone at Stevenson Park.
This event gives neighbors a chance to interact with police officers. They hope events like this will continue to build relationships with law enforcement.
“Improve the neighborhood, get it back where it should be, stop all the gang violence, the shooting, but we need to have fun," said Demetrick Baker, President of Old Erie Neighborhood Association. "And this won’t be the last cookout we do. We’re going to have another one.”
