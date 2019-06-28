Band performs for first time at ROMP

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The sweet sound of bluegrass music fills park at ROMP.
And for Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, it’s their first time on this coveted bluegrass stage.
“I’m very familiar with ROMP," Joe Mullins said. "As I’ve been an active part of the bluegrass world for my whole lifetime. And I love Owensboro.”
Mullins has been around the bluegrass music scene for more than 13 years, but this year his band finally got the call to play here.
“We’re pretty much ready anytime, any place to do our thing," Mullins explained. "So to prepare for this, you want to show up and have a good time. No matter what time your set is, ROMP’s gonna have a lot of people here that are really into it. That’s what makes it easy, when you have an audience this big and this diverse, they soak up everything on the stage.”
And they made sure to soak in the audience this afternoon as festival goers tapped along to the beat
“The diversity of the audience, again, let’s you connect with your music with people that may not know Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers," Mullins said.
Mullins says after being familiar with ROMP and the Owensboro area, he was especially excited to show off their talents to the crowd and he looks forward to coming back.
“Oh certainly we want to come back again,” expressed Mullins.
