2 adults, 2 children killed in Daviess Co., Ind. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Four people are dead after a crash in Daviess County, Ind.
The sheriff’s office says it happened around 6:30 Thursday evening at the intersection of State Road 58 and CR 425 E.
They say a southbound vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a westbound vehicle at the intersection.
The sheriff’s office says all four people in the southbound vehicle, two adults and two children, were killed in the crash.
The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.
The names of the people involved have not yet been released.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
