Vanderburgh Co. Coroner says meth continues to make an impact

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - By the nature of his job, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear sees death every day. Deaths by overdose are ones he never wants to see.
“I think the worst part about these is many times on these overdose deaths, people die in their homes and they’re found by a loved one and that is always a tragedy that lives on,” said Lockyear.
He hears about the opioid crisis a lot, but methamphetamine is another concern.
"Narcan doesn't work on methamphetamine, it's only for opioids. So you know, just wearing a parachute is not a good way of going about life using drugs."
Lockyear says the numbers back it up.
In 2018, there were 44 overdose deaths and 20 of those included meth. Already in 2019, eight of the total 22 deaths included meth.
“It’s been kind of overshadowed by the opioid crisis and the view of it that it is our only problem and it’s not," explains Lockyear.
There have been cases where meth was identified as the death drug. 11 of them last year, and already four this year.
“And the average age is about 38 years old and that is somebody in the prime of their life, they probably have parents alive and they have children and a spouse, so it really really has an effect,” said Lockyear.
Lockyear says the number of meth labs has decreased in recent years, but the numbers show that meth is here and it’s impact is being felt.
“Meth is a problem," states Lockyear. "It is not just a drug that someone is using. People are dying from it and at a high rate.”
