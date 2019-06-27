uCabbi facing financial burden of Medicaid transportation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some Medicaid patients are reporting that they aren’t getting to their doctor’s appointments. They rely on a company that patients and local businesses now say isn’t following through with its commitments.
One local business is taking the brunt of the issue. uCabbi drivers are going above and beyond to keep Medicaid patients alive by paying for medicaid rides out of their own bank accounts.
John Eakins is one of the UCabbi drivers who pays out of his own pockets to get patients to appointments and says not enough attention is being to the elderly.
“To me it seems like everybody is shutting the door and just paying no attention to the elderly, to me it’s sad,” said Eakins.
uCabbi is hired by a company called Southeastrans, a medicaid transportation company we’ve told you about before.
“A couple of our drivers took it upon themselves to spend their own money and their own time to pick these people up, just to make sure these people could get to dialysis,” Bill Kramer, managing member of uCabbi, said.
The company based in Atlanta promises professionalism saying they pride themselves on being the best, leading the way with integrity and care from the first call to the final drop off but uCabbi said they’ve lost thousands to the company.
“We’ve lost thousands of dollars doing this, we have a lot of seniors depending on us for rides, so no I don’t know how much longer I can afford to continue,” said Kramer.
uCabbi said they are worried they can’t financially support the program anymore. They hope they can find a solution with local caregivers for the sake of the community.
“We know that this is about people, it’s about individuals, it’s about human beings,” said Kramer.
We have reached out to the Family and Social Services Association, who is in charge of the contract with Southeastrans, and the released the following statement:
“The state is in contact directly with uCabbi leadership about certain ongoing credentialing and enrollment issues in hopes they can continue to provide transportation services within our non-emergency medical transportation program. We continue to be committed to operating our NEMT program effectively and efficiently to ensure all of our traditional Medicaid members can access safe, reliable transportation to and from their medical providers. We look forward to working with the newly established non-emergency medical transportation oversight commission in the latter part of the year to address any remaining issues.”
