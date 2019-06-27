IN Sen. Young hopes to increase legal smoking age soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Senator Todd Young hopes to save young lives in the Hoosier state by increasing the legal smoking age to 21.
Senator Young’s bill to raise the tobacco age to 21 passed out of committee.
He expects that legislation to be on President Trump’s desk and passed into law in the coming weeks. The legislation includes increasing the legal smoking age to 21 for electronic cigarette users.
Senator Young says the facts are alarming as nearly 95 percent of adult smokers began smoking before 21. He says it’s a matter of saving lives.
“One vaping pod has as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes and it’s also the number one public health measure that we’re told we can take," Senator Young explained. "Increasing this age, so that our 16-year-olds, our 12-year-olds, like my daughter, can’t get their hands on e-cigarettes.”
The CDC estimates that smoke-related illnesses in the U.S. cost more than $300 billion a year. Here, Indiana spends only about 12 percent of the CDC recommended amount on tobacco prevention.
Senator Young hopes this bill will change the path Indiana is on.
