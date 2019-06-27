Deputies: 1 dead after semi, car crash on US-231

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a crash involving a semi on US-231.
The wreck happened on US-231, near the Ohio-Daviess County line. Sheriff’s Deputies tell us a semi hit an oncoming car, killing the driver of that car.
Part of the the highway was shut down so investigators could determine how the crash happened. The Ohio County Dispatch Director tells us the road has been reopened.
A 14 News team is there and we will update this story with more information as soon it is available.
