Deputies: 1 dead after semi, car crash on US-231
The wreck happened Wednesday on US-231 in Ohio County. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | June 26, 2019 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 9:41 PM

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a crash involving a semi on US-231.

The wreck happened on US-231, near the Ohio-Daviess County line. Sheriff’s Deputies tell us a semi hit an oncoming car, killing the driver of that car.

The wreck involves three cars and a semi.
The wreck involves three cars and a semi.

Part of the the highway was shut down so investigators could determine how the crash happened. The Ohio County Dispatch Director tells us the road has been reopened.

A 14 News team is there and we will update this story with more information as soon it is available.

