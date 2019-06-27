Scattered rain possible today, drier weekend weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers and storms are possible on and off throughout the day today, but there will still be plenty of dry time. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies, but it will feel like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and calm with low temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70°.
Some of those clouds may linger into Friday morning, but we will see more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to around 90°, but heat index values will reach into the mid to upper 90s. Friday will most likely be dry, but a stray pop-up shower cannot be completely ruled out.
That pattern of high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s along with mainly sunny skies continues throughout the weekend and into early next week as a high pressure system parks itself to our southeast. As that high starts to weaken next week, scattered rain returns to the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening and continues into Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.