Reitz community remembers Camden Hancock at golf scramble

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Reitz baseball player is being remembered Thursday after he died from brain cancer last year.
Camden Hancock passed away in October after doctors found he had a brain tumor several months earlier.
Now, his family and friends are coming together to celebrate his legacy with the first annual golf scramble to benefit the Camden Hancock Legacy Scholarship.
33 teams are signed up and playing space is capped, but if you’d still like to support the cause, there will be a silent and Chinese auction before the play begins at 12:30 p.m. at Cambridge Golf Course.
Family and friends hope this event becomes a tradition to continue to remember Hancock and the type of person he was.
“We want to remember Camden and his generosity and his good heartedness and his willingness to help others," Jennifer Wood, family friend that helped organize the golf scramble said. "And just his tenacious smile. And he just had this all-welcoming demeanor about him. And to kind of find a silver lining through all this, we created the legacy scholarship and this will be our inaugural golf scramble that will benefit the scholarship fund.”
