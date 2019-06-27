Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren discusses Wednesday’s debate

GRETA: I think that they all are going to try to knock them down a couple notches and I don't think they're going do it overtly because everybody likes Vice President Biden. He is former vice president and a very important person to party. But I think they'll do it, you know, sort of with a smile on their faces. I think Vice President Biden has got a real challenge. His position is not a particularly good. It's not always good to be the front runner, number one. And number two, anything he proposes, anything that he says, any idea he has, the first thing that the others are going to say or even people at home was it, why didn't you do that when you were vice president? Why didn't you do that when you're 36 years in the Senate? So, his position is not all that great. He's leading in the polls. I'm sure he loves it, but I think he's very vulnerable. And so, you know, I would keep my eye on tonight whether or not they're trying to knock him down a few notches, not by saying his name, not by being rude to him, but making it very evident that, you know, he's had a lot of chance to fix these problems he's going to identify, and frankly, these problems linger.