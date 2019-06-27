Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren discusses Wednesday’s debate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined 14 News Anchor Dan Katz to talk about Wednesday’s debate.
DAN: Who Do you think made the biggest impression last?
GRETA: Well, first of all, you know, it wasn't really a time for them to try and make a giant impression. They're basically trying to survive because this is the first event and the election is 18 months off. I think that Senator Elizabeth Warren was the most fortunate in that the first questions went to her and it's about the economy and that is one of her strengths. So, I think she was the most fortunate, but I also thought that this was a great opportunity for some of the lesser known ones, like Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio. Tulsi Gabbard is from Hawaii. They got into a robust debate and that of course drew some attention on them. But the big question is, how many people watched, you know, this is 18 months out. And a lot of people got a lot going on in their lives and they may not have watched this debate last night because they're trying to figure out what they're going to do for work today or get food on the table for their children.
GRETA: So, I'm anxious to see what the ratings were. The viewer numbers from last night. The good news for all the candidates is that nobody did anything. Did anything to throw them out of the campaign. No one, no one made a huge gaffe. Um, and so an important thing was that they made themselves known. Tonight though, may be a more interesting debate simply because you've got Vice President Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders standing side by side. But there are also some people that you might not know. Marianne Williamson, for instance, is in the lineup and people were saying, who is she? Then you've got the problem with former governor, Governor Hickenlooper and Senator Bennett, both from Colorado. And if you don't live in Colorado, chances are if you put pictures of them both next to each other right now you wouldn't know who was who, you know? You've heard their names and you know the running for president. But tonight, after tonight, if you watched the debate, you will. So this is just, this is an introduction. Basically this is, this is a chance for all the candidates to introduce themselves and to get the very badly needed high profile so that they can raise funds to continue their campaigns.
DAN: And uh, among those tonight on the stage will be South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is one of the top tiers, or at least one polling pretty well. He's facing some trouble, perhaps you might say in his hometown, in South Bend with policing issues. Do you think he'll be able to address that effectively tonight?
GRETA: I think mayor people will be asked about that. Uh, if the truth be known, he's not the only person who's at a problem like that in the community. There've been a lot of communities across the United States. His just flared up, of course right now, which is very, you know, which is particularly bad political time. It's always bad to have it happen anytime and it shouldn't happen. But in the o, one of the things, if I were mayor, if I were advising Mayor Pete, it is notable that when it first broke, what did he do? He went home to South Bend to try to work it out. Now I know some people did not receive him well in South Bend but at least he’s showing action
DAN: And tonight the front runner, polling-wise, Joe Biden, former vice president, how much do you think the other candidates will either take shots at him or try to kind of derail him a little bit?
GRETA: I think that they all are going to try to knock them down a couple notches and I don't think they're going do it overtly because everybody likes Vice President Biden. He is former vice president and a very important person to party. But I think they'll do it, you know, sort of with a smile on their faces. I think Vice President Biden has got a real challenge. His position is not a particularly good. It's not always good to be the front runner, number one. And number two, anything he proposes, anything that he says, any idea he has, the first thing that the others are going to say or even people at home was it, why didn't you do that when you were vice president? Why didn't you do that when you're 36 years in the Senate? So, his position is not all that great. He's leading in the polls. I'm sure he loves it, but I think he's very vulnerable. And so, you know, I would keep my eye on tonight whether or not they're trying to knock him down a few notches, not by saying his name, not by being rude to him, but making it very evident that, you know, he's had a lot of chance to fix these problems he's going to identify, and frankly, these problems linger.
DAN: And of course, the current president, Donald Trump is kind of the elephant in the room, you might say during these debates. He wasn't mentioned a whole lot last night. Do you think that's part of an overall democratic strategy? Do you think that the, he'll be more of a target tonight on stage?
GRETA: You're right, they didn't mention his name. We mean the “T-word” is the word they don't use. They don't want to, they don't want to get him to even be, you know, known to the… they want to make him invisible to the viewers, to the voters. They want to make him invisible. I mean, the best example of that is when they talked about immigration and talked about that terrible situation we all saw with that father and daughter. When they started talking about immigration, what they're really doing is they're talking about President Trump and about his policies. So they may not say his name, but they certainly are saying, they certainly are talking about him.
DAN: Well, we'll see what happens tonight. Of course, you can watch that to debate right here on WFE at 8pm. Greta, thank you very much for your time. We'll be checking in with you again tomorrow for more on your thoughts on the, the start of the campaign season. We appreciate it.
GRETA: I look forward to it. Thank you.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.