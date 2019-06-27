Plans in place for possible extreme weather at ROMP

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The music at ROMP festival has started and thousands of people are expected to visit.
With temperatures reaching 90 degrees, ROMP officials have plans to keep people safe.
There’s a shuttle service running from the festival grounds to the the Bluegrass Museum Downtown and that’s not all.
“As far as the heat, we have medical reserve corps in the First-Aid tent, and we have ambulances on site,” says Chris Joslin, director of ROMP. “We even have Owensboro Health with a misting station. We try to make it fun and certainly safety, we try to educate people about that and stay hydrated.”
And when its raining, they’ve got a plan for that too. They have a mobile app, and a large video wall where they put announcements in case they have to evacuate for severe weather.
“It’ll go on rain or shine, not with lighting,” says Joslin. “So sometimes we have to shut the stage down, but thats part of producing a festival."
Kelly Ellerbrake, who has been coming to the festival for 10 years, says the festival is a good family environment.
"Bottom line the people here just the attendees,” says Ellerbrake “They’re so friendly that if they ever saw anyone overheating, they’d stick them into their camper”
They also have buildings in the area for people to go to if weather becomes severe.
