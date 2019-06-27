Otters look for series sweep on 14 News Night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is 14 News Night at the Otters game Thursday and the fun is just about to start at 6:35 p.m. with Jeff throwing that first pitch.
For the players though, Thursday’s game is the opportunity for the first sweep of the season.
The Otters have shut out the Schaumburger Boomers the past two nights with strong performances from the pitchers. For Thursday, Austin Nicely is expected to take the mound for the Otters, looking for his third straight win of the season.
The Boomers are the first place team in the East Division, but the Otters have kept those bats swinging.
We spoke with DH Ryan Long before the game on what a win would mean for the team at this point in the season.
“It’s definitely huge when you get a sweep," explained Long. "You know, I honestly hadn’t realized that we hadn’t had a sweep yet this year. But we’re playing well and I think we’re in a good position to do that with Nicely on the mound.”
The 14 News crew will be out here all night long so come on out to Bosse Field for a fun Thursday night
