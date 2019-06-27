OPS superintendent to step down at end of 2019

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public School Superintendent Dr. Nick Brake will be leaving the district at the end of 2019.
“I have accomplished much of what I set out to accomplish during my time at OPS,” said Brake. “The district has very capable leadership at all levels and a great board of education. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and tenure as superintendent and I would not want to hold that position in any other district. The time is just right for me to explore new challenges in the future. The timing will help in the transition process and set up the person who follows me for success.”
In the news release sent out on Thursday, OPS said the Board of Education has plans to name current Chief Academic Officer Dr. Matthew Constant as the interim replacement for Brake.
