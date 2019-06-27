14 News Night at the Otters game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News Night will be broadcasting live from Bosse Field during the June 27 Evansville Otters game.
The Evansville Otters are playing the Schaumburg Boomers at 6:35 p.m.
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons will broadcast live weather reports during the 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts. Lyons will also throw out the first pitch before the game, and his daughter will perform the national anthem.
The 14 News Interceptor will be parked outside the ballpark off of Main Street for fans to observe.
14 News will interview assistant general manager Josh Wilson, assistant general manager Elspeth Urbina-Roos and a member of the team.
Reporter Katie Kapusta will be live during the 6 p.m. broadcast.
The June 27 game follows the Evansville Otters’ Wednesday night 5-0 win against the Boomers. The series against the Boomers takes place through Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.