New bicentennial tree in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new bicentennial tree arrived in downtown early Thursday.
Crews planted a brand new tree at the Civic Center to replace the original tree.
As we reported last January, construction crews accidentally cut down the tree. They were preparing to widen Locust Street and add more parking.
That original tree was planted in 1976 to celebrate the country’s 200th anniversary.
This new tree is being planted in a different spot, further away from Locust Street.
