Name of woman killed in Ohio Co. crash released

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The name of the person killed in a crash involving a semi on US-231 has been released.
The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on US-231, near the Ohio-Daviess County line in Utica.
Sheriff’s deputies tell us a southbound car lost control and crossed into the path of a northbound semi.
The driver of the car, 19-year-old Kaytlin Morgan, of Beaver Dam, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Part of the the highway was shut down while crews worked the scene. The Ohio County Dispatch Director tells us the road has been reopened.
The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
