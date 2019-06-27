Mattingly Charities makes donation to further help Evansville youth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was a very special and exciting day for children on the southside.
Mattingly Charities presented a check for $40,000 to the Southside Stars Youth Zone for their initiative within the Evansville Promise Zone.
A lot of Evansville children on the southside spend their time outside of school at places like Tepe Park. What this money is going to do is allow them to continue to learn and grow outside of the classroom.
The Southside Stars Youth Zone is dedicated to making sure children are prepared for college, their careers, and life. It is the only resident-driven youth directive under the Evansville Promise Zone.
Executive Director Silas Matchem says Thursday’s presentation was also a celebration of their success.
“This is a good opportunity to show that the community had an idea, a concept, and worked in the promise zone and other partners to make this happen and we’re happy for this to continue,” says Matchem.
The $40,000 from Mattingly Charities will help SSYZ get a 501-C3 designation, which could lead to additional funding for the children.
“It also allowed us to get a new staff member so that we can expand and take in some more kids and families," says Lisa Barnett, Southside Stars Youth Zone Executive Director. "And it is allowing to put everything together and really build a solid foundation so no matter what happens in the future, the kids can still carry this through.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.