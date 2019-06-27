Mass foreclosure underway in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A mass foreclosure is taking place in Henderson and the city has big plans for 2020.
In 2016, the city of Henderson foreclosed on 20 vacant and abandoned homes. Three years later, the problem of too many empty and run-down homes and overgrown lots in town still exists.
Henderson city officials and the Board of Commissioners have a plan: another mass foreclosure on 20 more properties, demolish the homes, and put the lots up for sale.
“This year we went to the commission in March and asked for permission from the Board of Commissioners to go forward and file this lawsuit," explained Henderson City Attorney Dawn Kelsey "15 of the 20 properties that are involved are vacant lots.”
Once the vacant properties and homes are auctioned off, city officials hope that home and business owners will purchase the land. Plus, the city will no longer be out the money to maintain the derelict properties.
“I think it would be perfect," says neighbor Tisa Armstead, "Some of these empty lots need a new home and ownership where somebody can have a place to live because they’re just empty. And grass is growing high and I’d like to see that come to the neighborhood. New houses and things.”
New houses that will add to the tax base and city leaders hope to entice more people to move to Henderson.
Foreclosure Addresses:
- 1409 O’Bryne St.
- 1411 O’Brybe St.
- 508 Letcher St.
- 1437 Loeb St.
- 238 S. Ingram St.
- 431 S. Alves St.
- 454 S. Alves St.
- 456 S. Alves St.
- 217 Burdette St.
- 1226 Helm St.
- 1010 Pringle St.
- 1012 Pringle St.
- 1014 Pringle St.
- Old Madisonville Road (no address, PVA No. 56-27)
- 1032 First St.
- 137 Dekemper Drive
