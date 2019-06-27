Look inside of St. Vincent’s new $95m orthopedic hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News got a look inside St. Vincent’s new $95 million orthopedic hospital on Epworth Road on the corner of Warrick Trails.
This hospital is just as beautiful inside as it is on the outside and is dedicated solely to orthopedic patients. Meaning anything that has to do with your bones, muscles, and joints.
It’s a four-story building with 24 inpatient rooms, 10 operating suites and two procedure rooms with room to grow.
The doctors we spoke with on Thursday are excited about this hospital and the top-notch equipment that’s in it. They say it will provide patients a better experience and a shorter recovery time.
“This will stand as an example of what’s great in health care," says St. Vincent President of Operations John Gereaney. “It’ll be an example of high efficiency, great customer service, great work environment. It’ll be a placed of innovation and advancement. and a place people can get the healing that they need.”
St. Vincent will hold an open house for the public this Saturday and they will see their first group of out patients on July 8.
