Work begins on $3.2M sewer project in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is underway on the Akin Park storm sewer project.
City utility crews are now in the final phase of the project as they install a storm sewer in the area from Adams to Ravenswood, and Akin to Kentucky Avenue.
The $3.2 million project is designed to alleviate flooding and separate storm water out of the sanitary sewer system.
Evansville Water and Sewer officials share how the project will improve drainage issues.
“We’re going to be installing quite a bit of pipe here," explains Matt Montgomery, EWSU sewer capital projects manager. “We’re going actually going to reduce about 50 acres of watershed in this area. That’s a substantial amount that will be flowing a lot better and more importantly, to the utility also, is that it’s not going in to our sanitary system.”
Crews say some on-street parking and driveway access may be impacted. The project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of the year.
