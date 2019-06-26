Two 14-yr-olds arrested in connection with Henderson auto thefts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two 14-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a pair of auto thefts in Henderson.
Police say they were investigating two different cases involving stolen vehicles. They say a city truck was stolen from Fernwood Cemetery on May 16 and on May 24 a car was stolen from the Loeb St. area.
Police say they were able to link the teens to both thefts.
The police report says the teens were arrested Wednesday morning on theft charges.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.