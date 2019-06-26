Tri-County YMCA raises thousands of dollars for Girl Scout killed in tragedy

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of dollars were raised in a matter of hours by Tri-County YMCA, all for Isabelle Meyer, the 11-year-old killed in a tragic camp accident.
Jami Ferguson, the Tri-County After School Coordinator at the YMCA, remembers Meyer as she saw her grow and flourish over the years.
“Her smile would get bigger each year.” Ferguson said. “I think the best word to describe her is kind, always putting others before herself, always willing to help out with whatever you needed."
The loss shook the community and the country, which is why the YMCA created a GoFundMe page.
Their hope was $7,500, what they received was a multitude of blessings.
“Whether you knew Isabelle and her family, or you didn’t, you know, I think everyone agrees it’s a terrible tragedy and if we can ease the minds of the family in some small way, then that’s what we intend to do,” said Mike Steffe, Tri-County YMCA’s CEO.
The money and support came in from all over the country as more than $10,000 has been raised so far.
Some from Girl Scout troops showed their support here in the Hoosier state. More support came from Louisiana and even the west coast.
“There was a Girl Scout troop that reached out all the way from San Diego," Ferguson said. "It’s amazing, small communities like this that come together during such a heartbreaking tragedy.”
The support showing the good that can grow during a time of absolute heartache.
“I think it just kind of proves the good in people’s hearts and you know you hear a lot of negative things and it’s great to see people step up when there is a need,” said Steffe.
