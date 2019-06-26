Spencer Co. kids among those filing lawsuit against DCS

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nine children in foster care have filed a civil rights lawsuit against Indiana’s governor and the Department of Child Services.
Court documents show two of those children are from Spencer County.
The case seeks class action status to represent the 22,000 children in the DCS system who they say are left in “inappropriate, unstable or overly restrictive” foster care.
14 News spoke with the CEO of non-profit, The Villages, which offers support services to children and foster families. She says the influx of children in the system has stretched resources.
She would like to see more substance abuse treatment support and mental health care.
“One of the trends in our work is what we called trauma informed care, acknowledging that any time a child has experienced abuse or neglect and is separated from their biological family, that’s traumatic,” says The Villages President and CEO Sharon Pierce.
The only money the children asked for in the suit is court costs and legal fees. All other requests are based on improving quality of care and DCS services.
They want to see several changes including case loads capped, banning separation of siblings, and emergency evaluations of all children who enter foster care within 72 hours of placement.
