Section of KY 662 closed until further notice due to land slippage

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A section of KY 662 in western Hancock County is closed until further notice.
Kentucky transportation officials say the closure is due to continuing land slippage at a site near the Hancock-Daviess County line.
KYTC says highway maintenance crews worked several days to keep the land slippage from blocking the road. However, the slippage at the site has continued to move and push material onto the roadway.
For safety reasons, KYTC says KY 662 has been closed at the site to allow a more detailed engineering analysis of issues contributing to the slide. We’re told a detailed engineering plan may take several weeks to complete.
The closure is between the 0.0 mile marker at the Hancock-Daviess County line near the Blackford Creek Bridge and milepoint 0.871 at the KY 657 intersection.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.