Police: Man almost overdoses, woman arrested after officers find large amount of meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called early Tuesday morning to the Royal Inn Suites on Old Business 41 because a woman was screaming for help.
Officers say they found Michael Hemmenway, who appeared to be overdosing, on the floor.
Police say three other people, including Victoria Hodge, were also in the apartment.
Eventually, police say Hemmenway became alert so they helped him to his feet.
Officers say they found several syringes, and different bags of meth. In all, police say there was more than 15 grams of meth, as well as some synthetic marijuana.
Hemmenway was taken to the hospital. Police say he had several warrants out of two counties.
Hodge was arrested on four possession charges. The other two people in the apartment were released.
