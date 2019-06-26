Owensboro public schools wins award for summer feeding program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro public schools are celebrating Tuesday after receiving the Turnip the Beat award for its summer feeding program.
They say the award is verification that Owensboro public schools are serving young people very well.
Day after day, kids line up to get lunch. The program serves over a thousand meals every summer day, which they say shows just how badly a program like this is needed.
“It’s recognition for the program. You know, we’ve got staff that work really hard to provide all these meals to all these kids everyday and it’s just rewarding that we won the award," said Kaitlyn Blankendaal, Food Service Director.
To learn more about where those summer feeding sited are, visit the Owensboro Public Schools Facebook page.
