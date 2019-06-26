Man accused of posing as teen, tricking 13-year-old into sending nude videos on Snapchat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a child exploitation charge, and it’s not the first time.
Brandon Schaeffer, 21, is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Police say a 13-year-old girl told them she had been talking to someone she met on Snapchat. They say she believed he was a friend of her friends and was 17-years-old.
Officers say the victim told them Schaeffer offered to pay her money if she sent him sexually explicit images and videos. She says he was aware she was 13.
The girl says she she provided the videos and pictures, and at one point, Schaeffer sent an inappropriate picture to her.
Police say through their investigation, they found evidence through phone records.
They say they also discovered Schaeffer had a protective order against him.
Police say in 2016, Schaeffer tried to get images from another 13-year-old, but she refused. They say Schaeffer sent inappropriate pictures to that victim, and threatened to kill her entire family when the victim’s mother told him to stop.
In a third case from 2017, police say Schaeffer is facing another child exploitation charge. They say Schaeffer tried to solicit sex from two victims that were 12 and 13.
Police say during an interview about the most recent case, Schaeffer told them he drinks a lot, and what the girl said was probably true.
