KY helps lead way with new law to help foster families

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky will be one of the first states to implement a law aimed at helping foster families.
This new law is called the Family First Preservation Services Act.
The Department for Community Based Services held one of nine forums across the state to talk about the new law. The law is aimed at keeping what they call “at risk” families together and prevent children from entering the foster care system.
If children are placed in the foster care system, the law aims to help build connections between children and their new families.
At Wednesday’s forum, there were several speakers, including one man who was in the foster care system. His name is Christopher Hagans and he told us about the trauma he went through in the foster care system.
Hagans says this law is about reinventing the system to better help children in it.
“It feels like there’s a future for the kids that are in foster care now," explained Hagans. "It’s an opportunity for their light to be shined down on that darkness that a lot of people have ignored and not being able to be exposed to for so many years.”
The act was first signed in to law in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.