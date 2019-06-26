Jasper priest remembers Isabelle Meyer

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Father Gary Kaiser, a priest at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, says Isabelle Meyer hardly ever missed a Sunday mass with her family.
“She would help her grandparents as they greeted people. They were always here at every mass. So well behaved. Just a beautiful little girl," said Father Gary.
Precious Blood is where Isabelle was baptized and received her first holy communion. Father Gary says he and the people of this church are devastated.
“When it’s a young person it tugs at our heart a different way. Because that is not how we see things," said Father Gary.
He recalls Isabelle as a girl who cherished life. At Christmas or birthdays, she would slowly open gifts, in a way to savor the moment and make it last.
“So I think one of the things that I learned from her is... life is precious. And in her own way, I think she taught us to slow down and smell the roses. Just to take in what we have," said Father Gary
Her sweet smile is one that Father Gary Kaiser says he will miss seeing every Sunday, but even after the bright, yet short life she lived, he says he is confident she will always be with those she loved.
Father Gary says there have been a lot of calls and texts coming into the church from people in the community and he continues to urge everyone to pray.
