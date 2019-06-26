Hot and humid, scattered PM storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and storms will likely pop up over southern Illinois through sunset. A few may produce large hail, damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall. Storm action should subside after sunset. Very warm and muggy through the weekend. Daily highs will hit the 90 degree mark, and overnight lows will only cool to around 70. More pop-up storms possible on Thursday. Low chances of rain Friday through Sunday. Better shot at scattered storms at the beginning of next week.