Hot, humid and mostly dry weather takes over

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A typical summertime pattern takes over for the next few days as warm, humid air flows into the Tri-State from the south-southwest.
Today will be mainly sunny, but there will be a few clouds mixed in. Temperatures will climb to around 90° this afternoon, and the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s. In those hot and humid conditions, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, but most of the day will be dry.
Tonight will be calm, mostly clear, mild and a little muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s, but dew points will also be in the upper 60s to low 70s (that’s where the muggy feeling comes from).
That pattern then repeats itself for the next few days with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s through early next week. Heat index values will reach into the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. A few spotty showers and storms may also pop up during the afternoon hours, mainly Thursday and Monday and Tuesday of next week, but the next seven days look mainly dry!
