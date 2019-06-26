Grandparents of Girl Scout killed at camp recall special times, memories

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Isabelle Meyer, 11, died on Monday when a tree fell on her at Girl Scout Camp.
Wednesday would have been the day her family picked her up from camp. Instead, they are working to arrange her funeral.
Cindy Meyer, Isabelle’s grandmother, recently found a prayer written by Isabelle’s sister.
“Dear Lord, I pray for Isabelle because she died at age 11 and three-fourths,” the prayer reads.
Cindy planned on picking Isabelle up from Girl Scout Camp on Wednesday.
“I go, 'we’re going to have a day on Thursday, we can go out to eat," explained Cindy. "Winked at her, she winked back and I gave her a kiss and I think that was the last kiss I gave her when she was alive.”
Cindy and her husband Stan remember the things their granddaughter loved: reading, cooking, being a Girl Scout, and a sister.
“She helped with the muffins on Sunday morning, yeah, she would stir it, would help measure out all of the ingredients and stuff,” Isabelle’s grandparents recall.
Even when thinking back on happy times, the tears are just one memory away.
“She touched so many people," said Cindy. “She’s been special in our life and special to so many people. It just means so much.”
“Hug your kids everyday, you never know," explained Stan.
And like Isabelle’s sister, Alana, they ask you to pray.
