Final health report on lead contamination in Jacobsville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A federal agency just released its final report on the lead and arsenic health risks in the Jacobsville neighborhood.
The assessment comes from the “Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry” for the soil contamination site. The agency found children in Vanderburgh County have higher blood lead levels compared to the state average.
Swallowing contaminated soil could lead to health problems, and long term exposure to arsenic may increase the risk of cancer.
The agency encourages residents to get their children’s blood tested for lead and contact the Environmental Protection Agency to have their yards tested.
The Jacobsville Superfund Site is on the agency’s list of the most contaminated places in the country.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.