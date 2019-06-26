Detectives tell judge fingerprint left at murder scene matches suspects

Cortemius Peoples, Bowling Green (Source: Daviess County Jail)
By Jared Goffinet and Aria Janel | June 26, 2019 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 3:59 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives say they were able to establish their suspect in a murder investigation because of something the man left behind at the scene.

Cortemius Peoples, Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested on June 14 for the murder of Nick Decker.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, OPD detectives told the judge they were able to match a fingerprint left at the home to Peoples.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, Peoples later confessed to them he was the one who shot Decker at a home on Ninth Street in early June. Police also say there is a second suspect involved in this, but are still not sure who that person is.

