Deputies: burglary suspects found outside home after break-in

By Jared Goffinet | June 26, 2019 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 4:11 PM

WADESVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies were called to a home break-in as the suspects were still inside.

According to Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies, the homeowners stayed inside a room until they could arrived. We are told while inside the room the victim called a neighbor who said there was a black truck in the driveway, which no one recognized.

Deputies arrived within eight-minutes of the call and located two men in front of the residence. They arrested Nicholas Beamon, of Chandler and Curtis Nichols, of Evansville.

Deputies arrived within eight-minutes of the call and located two men in front of the residence. (Source: Posey Co. Sheriff's Office/WFIE)

Both of the men are charged with burglary.

It turns out the black truck seen in the driveway was reportedly stolen.

