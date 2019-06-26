Deputies: burglary suspects found outside home after break-in

WADESVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies were called to a home break-in as the suspects were still inside.
According to Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies, the homeowners stayed inside a room until they could arrived. We are told while inside the room the victim called a neighbor who said there was a black truck in the driveway, which no one recognized.
Deputies arrived within eight-minutes of the call and located two men in front of the residence. They arrested Nicholas Beamon, of Chandler and Curtis Nichols, of Evansville.
Both of the men are charged with burglary.
It turns out the black truck seen in the driveway was reportedly stolen.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.