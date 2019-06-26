Chandler Speedpark bankruptcy case dismissed

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A judge has dismissed the bankruptcy filing for the owner of Movieland Speedpark in Chandler.
The speedway was originally up for auction, but the owners filed for bankruptcy and reopened the park for the season.
Court documents show the case was dismissed because owner Presleyland Speedpark failed to provide proof of additional insurance.
14 News reached out to the owner who tells us he has 30 days to appeal, which he plans to do.
The Speedpark will remain open this summer.
