Campers wait in line with spot at 2019 ROMP Festival

“The camaraderie with all the different people from all over the county to the people who are local," said Burns. "A lot of people come every year. I’ve met them and made friendships with them and that’s a begun aspect of it that makes it all so enjoyable. Last year I was camped next to a fellow from California. He came all the way from California to go to this. Then people from New Jersey last night. Met people from Illinois, Indiana, South Valdosta Georgia! You know that’s a long way to come for music festival.”