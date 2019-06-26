Boonville water rate hike takes effect, watch for higher bill

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Boonville Water Utility is reminding customers that water bills will be higher in July.
In April, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a rate increase so the city could “continue operation and maintaining its system in good repair.”
The water rate increase took effect in June, which customers will get the bill for in July.
The city says the decision to raise rates was not taken lightly. They say rates have not changed in ten years, and the increase will still keep them below other the rates in other nearby areas.
Officials say the minimum usage of 2,500 gallons per month is $57.11, which is the new combined sewer and water minimum bill. The increase is $7.29 (35.86%) for water only.
The IURC also instituted an “Outside City Rate” for the first time for those water only utility customers who are not city residents.
Those that have a hydrant within 1,000 feet of their property the new water rate is $30.07. Those that don’t have a hydrant within 1,000 feet of their property the new water rate is $24.46.
