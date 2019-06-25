Treasury’s watchdog to look into Tubman bill delay

The Tubman redesign was initially scheduled to coincide with the 100th anniversary in 2020 of passage of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last month that it would be delayed so the $10 bill and the $50 bill could be redesigned first for security reasons to make it harder for the bills to be counterfeited. He said those bills will now be introduced before a redesigned $20 bill.