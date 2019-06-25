Teen found, rescued after falling from cliff in Hoosier National Forest

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Early Tuesday morning, Indiana Conservation Officers say they helped rescue a teenager who fell from a cliff in Hoosier National Forest.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, conservation officers Zach Howerton and Logan Hodges were called to the 4000 block of South Hatfield Road in Crawford County regarding a missing teenager who had not been seen for about four hours.
They say they found out the teen had left the area on his ATV and possibly traveled to Hoosier National Forest to explore caves.
Around 1:0 a.m., responders formed a search team and set out to find the near Messmore Cliffs in Hoosier National Forest.
While searching, Officer Hodges made verbal contact with the teenager, learning that he had fallen 50-60 feet from the cliffs.
Just before 4:00 a.m., search crews rescued the teen from the area, and he was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for head, lower back and leg injuries.
“There is no doubt the officers’ knowledge of the area and expertise from being members of the Indiana Conservation Officer Cave Rescue Team played a huge role in locating, securing and transporting this juvenile to safety,” said Maj. Tim Beaver of DNR Law Enforcement.
