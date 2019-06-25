Summertime heat and humidity returning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a long stretch of rainy weather, summer is arriving in full force across the Tri-State this week.
Today will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° Wednesday, but it will also be more humid, so it may feel like the mid 90s. Wednesday will still be mainly sunny, but we will see some clouds, and a few spotty showers and storms may pop up in the afternoon and evening.
That forecast will basically repeat for the rest of the week as a high pressure system parks itself to our west-southwest. From Thursday all the way to next Monday we expect daily high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s, mainly sunny skies with a few clouds mixed in and a slight chance of pop-up showers and storms each day.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.