Restaurant owner remembers 4 co-workers killed in crash

WHEATCROFT, Ky. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements are now set for the four people killed in a western Kentucky crash Saturday morning near the Union and Webster County line.
The four family members, native to Guatemala, died Saturday morning after their car hydroplaned on Highway 109 between Wheatcroft and Sullivan.
“I’m just now grasping the idea that they’re gone,” owner Heradio Gonzalez said. “It was pretty shocking.”
The four were on their way to work at Fiesta Acapulco, the newest restaurant in Sturgis. Their doors had just opened two days before the wreck.
“How sad,” Mayor Doug Rodgers stated. “Any tragedy is terrible but four employees at one time is unimaginable.”
Gonzalez describes the driver, 23-year-old Eduardo Lopez, not as an employee but a brother. The two formed a bond. Lopez worked at their Madisonville restaurant for more than five years and 14 News is learning he was excited to help run the Sturgis location.
Three passengers: Jorge Chavez, Miguel Brico, and Christina Chavez were also killed. Two of them had previously worked for the owners. Gonzalez says some people tried to talk him out of the Sturgis location but he and Lopez liked the challenge and says the restaurant will carry on.
“That if he was here, he would want us to keep on moving forward,” Gonzalez explained. “We love him, miss him and forever will, and on the memory of them, we will continue on to work even stronger.”
Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Harris funeral home in Madisonville. They’re working to send their remains to back to Guatemala.
Their car hit another vehicle with two people inside. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to be okay.
