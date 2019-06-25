Overton to be Inducted into IU Hall of Fame

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass announced today that IU Athletics will welcome six new members to its Athletics Hall of Fame. The six individuals comprise the 38th class, bringing the roster of inductees to 237.
Jeff Overton is one of the most decorated and accomplished players in the history of IU Men’s Golf. Overton was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year (2004, 2005) and won medalist honors at the 2005 Big Ten Championships. A nine-time tournament winner during his collegiate career,
Overton earned second-team All-America honors in both 2004 and 2005, and was a first-team All-Big Ten choice in 2002, 2004 and 2005. To date, he remains on top of the program’s all-time list for both single-season scoring (69.97, 2005) and career scoring (71.72).
In addition to his success with the IU program, Overton also represented the United States on both the Walker and Palmer Cup teams in 2005, where he helped the U.S. amateur teams to a pair of wins over their European counterparts.
Overton joined the PGA Tour in 2006 and has enjoyed plenty of success; he was a member of the 2010 U.S. Ryder Cup team, has four runner-up finishes on the tour, and climbed as high as No. 47 in the world golf rankings in 2010.
