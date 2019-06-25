Otters’ Pucheu Gets Signed by Reds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Otters starting pitcher Jacques Pucheu had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds this week.
“Jacques had really good numbers in his college career at Austin Peay, coming off a really solid senior season,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “There was intrigue to see him throw against professional hitters.”
Jacques Pucheu, a Gulfport, Miss. native, signed and joined the Otters a couple weeks ago following his senior season at Austin Peay State University.
“I didn’t know what to think when Andy called me to his office, and then we started talking and he said that the Reds purchased my contract,” Pucheu said. “I was in shock; it didn’t really set in until I got back to the hotel and called my parents.”
“There were so many great emotions. It was a great feeling getting to tell them that I was getting on a plane to join the Reds organization.”
In one start with the Otters, Pucheu went 4.1 innings pitched last Saturday against the Schaumburg Boomers, striking out four and walking none. The Otters went on to win 7-6.
“As simple as it sounds, I just know who I am and what I do best, being a strike-throwing left-hander, and not trying to do too much or be something I’m not,” Pucheu said.
“He brings a quality arm from the left side of the mound,” McCauley said. “He makes it challenging for opposing hitters with his change of speeds and movement, and that proved true from his scouting reports.”
During his senior season at Austin Peay State, Pucheu went 8-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 15 starts. Opposing batters had a .196 average against Pucheu, who recorded 96.2 innings pitched.
“I’m trying to soak it up as much as possible and ready to get to work,” Pucheu said. “It’s truly a blessing, and I’m glad to a great support system from my family and friends.”
Pucheu is the fourth Otters player to be signed to an affiliated organization this season and second signed by the Reds.
Last week, starting pitcher Randy Wynne signed with the Reds organization following a 5-2 start with a 3.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts.
A couple weeks before that, starting pitcher Patrick McGuff signed with the Diamondbacks organization after a 5-0 start with a 1.04 ERA and 60 strikeouts.
Utility position player Taylor Lane signed with the Mets organization in May after possessing a .348 batting average to start the season with the Otters.
The Otters have sent 78 players to affiliated organizations out of Evansville.
“I have a very long-standing relationship with the Reds and Mets organizations, Diamondbacks included,” McCauley said. “They trust and know they’re getting quality players from the Evansville Otters organization and our staff.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.