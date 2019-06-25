New video from Moors Marina shows people struggling to hang on when storm hits

Boaters nearly blown away during storm at Kentucky Lake
June 25, 2019 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 4:16 PM

Marshall Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Surveillance video from Sunday shows people just getting off of a boat on Kentucky Lake on Sunday as another section of the marina was torn apart by the storm.

The video shows passengers struggling to get off the boat at Moors Resort and Marina as the wind picked up and destroyed part of the nearby pier.

The National Weather Service Paducah says an EF1 tornado hit that pier at 5:13 p.m. Sunday, with peak wind speeds of 100 mph.

NWS: Damage from 2 EF1 tornadoes and a microburst in western Ky.

About 40 boats at the marina were damaged, but no injuries or deaths were reported.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.