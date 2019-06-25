Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s deputies seize large amount of meth

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Sheriff’s deputies with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve seized a large amount of meth coming in from Louisville.
It was part of a joint investigation involving several different law enforcement agencies.
Deputies say five people are facing charges of engaging in or organized crime and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Investigators say those arrested were making weekly trips from Louisville and into Muhlenberg County and other surrounding areas.
