Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s deputies seize large amount of meth

Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s deputies seize large amount of meth
Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Department says they seized large about of meth coming in from Louisville. (Source: WFIE)
By Matthew DeVault | June 25, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 3:38 PM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Sheriff’s deputies with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve seized a large amount of meth coming in from Louisville.

It was part of a joint investigation involving several different law enforcement agencies.

Deputies say five people are facing charges of engaging in or organized crime and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Investigators say those arrested were making weekly trips from Louisville and into Muhlenberg County and other surrounding areas.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.