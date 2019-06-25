Long Named Frontier League Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters player Ryan Long the Player of the Week.
Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.
In earning the award, continues his push for an All-Star selection, going 8-16 at the plate last week.
“Ryan’s one of the best hitters in the league, and I’m glad to see he has gotten this recognition,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said.
“He’s been very patient at the plate and not missing many good pitches to hit.”
Long finished the week driving in eight runs in five games, as well as hitting two home runs, three doubles and accumulating a 1.589 OPS for the week. With another strong week, Long sees himself leading the league with 33 RBIs on the season and fourth in OPS at .933.
“Ryan is a professional hitter that works hard to keep his swing consistent throughout the summer,” McCauley said.
Long earned the second league honor for Evansville this season as former starting pitcher Randy Wynne was awarded the league’s Pitcher of the Week honor on May 13 after Opening Weekend.
Long is from Crandall, Texas and joined the Otters in June of 2017. Last season, Long hit .292 with 59 runs, 55 RBIs, 48 walks and led the team with 12 home runs, earning a Frontier League All-Star selection.
The Otters return to action Tuesday from Bosse Field, beginning a three-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers at 6:35 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.