ISP: Driver ejected during crash, hit by another car

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they were called to a serious crash Tuesday morning in Knox County.
It happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on US 41 south of Camp Arthur Road.
Trooper say Kayden Riggins, 21, of Washington, was was speeding when he approached another car in the right lane.
They say Riggins lost control of his car when he moved into the passing lane.
Troopers say his car hit a guardrail, and he was thrown from his car, into the path of the other car.
They say Riggins was not wearing a seat belt.
Troopers say he was dragged for about 160 feet before the other driver was able to stop.
They say Riggins was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with serious injuries.
The other driver, and a passenger in Riggins’ car was not hurt.
