Indiana State Chamber of Commerce in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Representatives from the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce came to Evansville with its latest Vision 2025 report card, tracking the chamber’s long term economic development action plan.
The plan focuses on things like developing outstanding talent through education programs and creating an attractive business climate for companies.
However, Indiana’s economic future may hinge on our health. Since going public with the plan seven years ago, the number of smokers in Indiana has gone up while other states are seeing more people quit.
“And this is important to the business climate and business community and Indiana’s economy because it’s estimated that smokers cost Indiana employers 6.2 billion dollars a year in higher healthcare costs, absenteeism and lost productivity,” said Kevin Bringegar, Indiana State Chamber of Commerce President.
Another area that needs works is trying to reach the State Chamber’s goal of getting 60 percent of all Hoosiers to have a college degree or industry recognized certification by the year 2025. Right now, only about 43 percent of Hoosiers do.
